Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.60. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

