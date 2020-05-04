Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Balchem by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

