Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.18 ($4.85).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.05 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

