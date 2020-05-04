Bank of America Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $55.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 101.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,467,000 after buying an additional 55,533,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2,032.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,062,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,488,000 after buying an additional 19,121,769 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,934.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,343,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,177,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,138,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,070,581,000 after buying an additional 7,075,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,925.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,067,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,685,000 after buying an additional 5,021,985 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

