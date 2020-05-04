Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.83. 437,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

