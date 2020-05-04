Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 196,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 225,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

