Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,866 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,475,000 after purchasing an additional 494,292 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,953,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.82 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

