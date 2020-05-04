Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Filament LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Filament LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,723,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 155,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

