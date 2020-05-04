Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 345.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

