Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

