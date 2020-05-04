Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.62 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,176,288,000 after purchasing an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 575.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 427,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,932,000 after purchasing an additional 85,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

TEL opened at $70.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 5.36%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

