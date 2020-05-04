Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.72 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,115 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $58,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,827 shares in the company, valued at $638,468.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $109,537. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of BOH opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

