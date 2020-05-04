Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.34 Million in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after buying an additional 425,895 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,482,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Mylan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after acquiring an additional 710,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,305,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Shares of MYL opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 537.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.