Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

