Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,362 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

