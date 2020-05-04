Barings BDC (BBDC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2020 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2020 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/15/2020 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

4/14/2020 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

4/2/2020 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Barings BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $7.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,557. Barings BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $336.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Bock acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

