Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

STRA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $150.22 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

