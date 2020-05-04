Barrington Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 158.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.80 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,765 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 205.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

