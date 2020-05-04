Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 9,240 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 9,240 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $38,530.80. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 8,580 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $39,811.20.

On Friday, April 24th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,584.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,917 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $13,243.18.

On Monday, April 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $12,771.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,080 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $14,568.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,070 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $6,996.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,420.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $9,270.00.

Shares of ICMB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICMB. ValuEngine cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.