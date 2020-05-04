Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 3,246 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.