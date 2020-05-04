Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $44,487.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,703.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,725,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $9,614,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

