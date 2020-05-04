BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.39. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,503.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $29,645.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,542.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.