Bitcloud Hits Market Capitalization of $88,401.02 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $88,401.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,178,709 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

