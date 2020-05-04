Bitcoin Atom (BCA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $80.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $80.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000136 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000132 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.