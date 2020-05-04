Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00310217 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00415276 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007670 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

