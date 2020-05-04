BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 4% Higher This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $18,199.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005089 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,930,319 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

