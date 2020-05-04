BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,424.24

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and STEX. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $45,424.24 and approximately $44.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.02305012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00065528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 14,526,135 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

BLOC.MONEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

