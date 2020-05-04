bluebird bio (BLUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect bluebird bio to post earnings of ($3.94) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect bluebird bio to post $-16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $3.83 on Monday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 675,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,866. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.38. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $147.48.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

