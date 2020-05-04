BMO Capital Markets Downgrades SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) to Market Perform

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$29.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.79.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.50. 565,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$34.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.