BOScoin Trading 5% Lower This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $260,327.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00054809 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.