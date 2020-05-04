Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 220,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.85. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

