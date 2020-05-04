Bottos One Day Trading Volume Hits $474,148.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, IDEX, Bibox and LBank. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $474,148.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.03876574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00059244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035314 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009833 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z, IDEX, Bibox, OTCBTC, LBank, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.