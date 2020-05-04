BP plc (NYSE:BP) Position Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

