BQT Market Capitalization Tops $3.82 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $1,882.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.66 or 0.03907068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035248 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009352 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,698,613 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

