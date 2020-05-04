Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 1,104,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply