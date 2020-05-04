Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 1,104,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

