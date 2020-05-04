Brightworth Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brightworth decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

