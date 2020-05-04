Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 1,896 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.92.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.