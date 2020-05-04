Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 17,939 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 405.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $3,098,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $68.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

