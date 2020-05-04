Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 2,612 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.85.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

