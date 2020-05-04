Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 8,181 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Shares of DAL opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

