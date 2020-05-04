Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 321.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

