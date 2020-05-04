Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $159.03 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

