Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

WAL stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

