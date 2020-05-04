Brinker Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAP opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

