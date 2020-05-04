Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $177.10 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $210.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

