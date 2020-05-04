Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 324.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,989,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975,332. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

