Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 870,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,000. Carnival accounts for approximately 1.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Carnival as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

CCL traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 74,501,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,691,879. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

