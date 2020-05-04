Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,693,800 RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,693,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,000. RealReal comprises about 1.4% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 1.96% of RealReal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $166,010,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RealReal by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 518,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $7,145,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,320.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,496.

REAL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. 1,749,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.92. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

