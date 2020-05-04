Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 308,400 Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,000. Baidu makes up 3.6% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Baidu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $164.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

