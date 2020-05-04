Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Takes $37.08 Million Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 836,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $37,075,000. SEA makes up about 4.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of SEA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,992,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132,636 shares in the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,369,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,286,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,525,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.61.

Shares of SE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,089. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

